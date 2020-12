The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has provisionally approved 15 online gaming and sports betting platform providers.

The provisional license approvals are a first step towards going live in Michigan in the new year, subject to the licensees meeting additional regulatory requirements such as independent testing of platforms and games, MGCB approval of internal controls, and receipt of necessary occupational licenses.

“The MGCB now can approve provisional licenses following the filing of the administrative rules for online [...]