Virginia’s sports betting market is set to get more competitive with the award of temporary operating permits to Golden Nugget Online, Bally’s Corporation and Penn Sports Interactive.

The three operators secured temporary sports wagering permits this week, allowing the launch of online sports betting operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This week’s approvals take the number of sports betting permit holders in Virginia to nine, with the three new operators joining FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Rivers Casino, Caesars [...]