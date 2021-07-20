This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings secures first daily Fantasy sports license in Louisiana

20th July 2021 5:38 am GMT
DraftKings
Playtech

DraftKings has become the first company to be awarded a daily fantasy sports (DFS) license by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

DraftKings' DFS product has gone live in approved parishes in the state, with Louisiana becoming the 44th US state in which the company offers contests. 

“As DraftKings continues our nationwide expansion, we welcome Louisiana to the DraftKings family, an area rich with culture, heritage, and die-hard fan bases in both professional and college sports,” said DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish. “The Bayou will now have access to our world-leading daily fantasy sports product as we ramp up toward the kickoff of football season.”

DraftKings has introduced a number of innovations to improve the customer experience, including establishing the Fair Play Commitment Initiative to ensure a level playing field by prohibiting top-earning or more experienced players from entering casual and beginner contests.

The operator has also introduced DraftKings Leagues, its first platform where players can create fully-customizable, private contests for friends or colleagues, as well new game variants such as Showdown and Classic contests.

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 1.99 per cent higher at $44.66 per share in New York Monday.

