Gaming Intelligence
DWG secures Connecticut license in next step of US expansion

28th January 2022 8:54 am GMT
Gaming supplier Design Works Gaming (DWG) has secured a license to provide content to regulated online casinos in the state of Connecticut.

DWG's Online Gaming Service Provider License, issued by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, follows similar license awards in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Securing our license in Connecticut in record time and being one of the first independent game developers to do so is just another feat for us,” said DWG chief executive Troy Zurawksi.

“Team DWG has had our foot on the gas pedal since the end of last year with the success of our New Jersey launch and we are not letting up anytime soon. Keep your eye out for even more great DWG content in the US iGaming market this year.”

Last year, DWG announced it was entering regulated markets in North America via an agreement with SG Digital. It has since gone live in the state of New Jersey with operators such as Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Resorts Casino.

