Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group is set to expand its North American footprint after receiving an iGaming license in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The province is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America when it opens on April 4.

"This is an exciting day and a significant milestone for both Kindred and Unibet,” said Kindred Group country manager Canada, Amanda Brewer. “We are proud to have received permission to [...]