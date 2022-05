Super Group-owned sports betting brand Betway has been granted a licence to operate in Buenos Aires City, Argentina.

The licence from Loteria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) allows Betway to serve the city's 3 million residents with local partner Bingo Pilar.

Betway began the application process back in 2019 and will now offer Sports, Casino & Esports in the regulated market via its website and apps.

“It’s been a long time in planning, so we’re obviously [...]