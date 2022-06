Kindred Group will relaunch its Unibet brand in the Netherlands in the coming days after securing licence approval from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit.

The licence is effective today (June 8) and allows the company to re-enter the regulated Dutch market, which it exited in October 2021.

The regulated Dutch iGaming market opened on 1 October 2021 with an initial 10 licensees, with operators who had previously served the market without a licence barred from the initial licence [...]