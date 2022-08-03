This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
EveryMatrix secures license approval in Ontario

3rd August 2022 12:04 pm GMT
iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is set to expand its presence in North America after securing license approval in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) allows the supplier to distribute gaming content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios via its casino integration platform, CasinoEngine.

This includes branded games such as The Lioness featuring MMA champion Amanda Nunes and John Daly Spin It And Win It.

“Obtaining the registration approval from the AGCO is an important milestone for us in our North American expansion,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. “We are very excited to provide our products to existing American customers and other operators entering Canada’s largest jurisdiction.”

EveryMatrix was recently granted license approval to enter West Virginia's regulated iGaming market, and has applied for licenses other US jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Canada Casino EveryMatrix iGaming Online Gaming Ontario Slots United States
