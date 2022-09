888 Holdings is set to launch its Sports Illustrated sportsbook in Michigan after being approved as the new platform provider for the Hannahville Indian Community.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) approved 888 as platform provider for the Hannahville Indian Community, which owns the Island Resort and Casino in Harris.

888 will replace the tribe’s original platform provider TwinSpires, which announced earlier this year that it is exiting the online sports betting business.

“The Hannahville tribe is the [...]