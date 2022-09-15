This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ComeOn approved to launch flagship brand in the Netherlands

15th September 2022 11:15 am GMT
Netherlands
Malta-based gaming operator ComeOn is set to launch its flagship brand in the Netherlands after securing license approval from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit.

The operator will launch ComeOn.nl in partnership with Bragg Gaming Group, which will provide its full turnkey Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as its proprietary and exclusive casino content.

“There has been a lot of hard work and preparation leading up to this,” said ComeOn chief marketing officer Efi Peleg. “We are all excited to see the launch of our flagship brand into this promising regulated market.’’

Bragg Gaming Group chief commercial officer Chris Looney commented: “We are pleased to partner and collaborate in the launch of another strong brand in the Dutch market where we have already achieved such strong early success. This expansion is further testimony to the quality of our full turnkey product and services offering.”

The approval in the Dutch market follows the recent launch of the ComeOn brand in Ontario, and the rollout of the operator's Mobilebet brand in Germany earlier this year.

