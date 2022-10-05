This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pariplay secures approval to launch iGaming portfolio in Connecticut

5th October 2022 10:56 am GMT

iGaming solutions provider Pariplay is expanding to a fifth US state after securing approval in Connecticut.

The approval will allow Pariplay to provide its game aggregation platform and content portfolio to licensed iGaming operators in Connecticut, where regulated online gaming and sports betting launched in October 2021 under amended gaming compacts between the state and federally recognized Native American tribes.

“We are delighted to have gained our Connecticut license, which is our fifth awarded to Pariplay in the United States,” said Moti Malul, chief executive of Pariplay parent NeoGames. “Our bold approach to entering regulated markets is something we’re very proud of, and this is allowing us to continue to excel as a business.”

The Connecticut license becomes the fifth awarded to Pariplay in the United States following Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and New Jersey, giving the supplier access to five of the six US states where iGaming is currently legal.

“As more and more markets embrace regulation in the United States, we’re given further opportunities to make a real impact for operators and partners alike,” said Lawrence Hanlin, head of compliance at Pariplay.

“Connecticut marks an important milestone for us in our quest to be the leading aggregator across the States, and we’re very proud of all we have achieved so far, with us now live in five of the six markets which allow for online slot gaming.”

Pariplay is partnered with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPI Foxwoods), Connecticut's leading iGaming operator.

Connecticut iGaming Top 3 - Jan-Aug 2022

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) gained 5.43 per cent to close at $13.98 per share in New York Tuesday.

Casino Connecticut iGaming NeoGames Pariplay Slots United States
