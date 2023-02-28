This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Play’n GO continues North American expansion with Connecticut licence

28th February 2023 9:47 am GMT
NetEnt

Online casino games developer Play’n GO is set to enter its fourth market in the United States after securing licence approval in Connecticut.

The Connecticut supplier licence adds to Play'n Go's existing licenses in New Jersey, Michigan and West Virginia.

“Gaining further market access to US iGaming states has been an important goal of the company so it’s fantastic to be able to add Connecticut to our US push,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “Online gaming operators in the US are increasingly looking at retention strategies to mitigate against costly acquisition - especially in expensive media markets like the New Jersey, New York and Connecticut tri-state area.

“Being able to bring Play’n GO games to Connecticut - the best content in the industry for retention - will be music to the ears of operators and their players,” Olsson added. “Our strategy is to be the best in every regulated market in the world. Our new license in Connecticut joins the more than 25 other regulated markets we are already thriving in, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Connecticut’s iGaming wagers grew by 18.5 per cent in January to $924.6m, with Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings leading the market, ahead of Mohegan Digital and FanDuel.

