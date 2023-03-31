BetConstruct secures licence approval in Denmark

iGaming technology provider BetConstruct has further expanded its regulated market presence in Europe after securing a licence in Denmark.

The multi-product licence from the Danish Gambling Authority enables BetConstruct to provide sports betting, online casino games, live casino and retail betting solutions to licensed operators.

“Obtaining a licence from the Danish Gambling Authority is a sublime advantage for businesses to widen their game offerings, enter a new, less saturated market in Europe and provide safe and engaging services to players,” said BetConstruct in a statement.

The Danish approval adds to the supplier's existing European licences in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Isle of Man, Malta, France, Romania, Italy, Ukraine and Belgium.