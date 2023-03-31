This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

BetConstruct secures licence approval in Denmark

31st March 2023 9:40 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming technology provider BetConstruct has further expanded its regulated market presence in Europe after securing a licence in Denmark.

The multi-product licence from the Danish Gambling Authority enables BetConstruct to provide sports betting, online casino games, live casino and retail betting solutions to licensed operators.

“Obtaining a licence from the Danish Gambling Authority is a sublime advantage for businesses to widen their game offerings, enter a new, less saturated market in Europe and provide safe and engaging services to players,” said BetConstruct in a statement.

The Danish approval adds to the supplier's existing European licences in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Isle of Man, Malta, France, Romania, Italy, Ukraine and Belgium.

Related Tags
BetConstruct Casino Denmark iGaming Licensing Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Genius Sports and SoftConstruct settle sports data legal dispute

BetConstruct enters the Philippines with new sportsbook launch

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

Aspire Global enters eSports with Winners.bet platform deal

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Esports Entertainment Group migrates to its proprietary Idefix platform

Administrative Court reinstates Vivaro’s Swedish licence

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

VBET secures license approval in Ukraine

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

Partouche extends BetConstruct sports betting contract

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
digitain
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO