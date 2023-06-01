Greentube set to enter 4th US state with Pennsylvania approval

Novomatic’s iGaming division Greentube is set to enter its fourth US state after being awarded a B2B supplier licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License will allow Greentube to offer its content and agree new operator partnerships in the Keystone state.

A number of games from Greentube’s portfolio will be made available to players, including the Diamond Cash and Thunder Cash series of games, as well as new titles such as Money Maker.

Pennsylvania is the fourth US state where the supplier has secured a license since January 2022, having following approvals in Connecticut, New Jersey and Michigan.

“Receiving a license to offer our market-leading content in Pennsylvania is another important milestone for Greentube as it continues to expand its presence across North America,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“We are looking forward to working alongside operators within the state to serve players with our unique brand of entertaining content.”