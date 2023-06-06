This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

LeoVegas secures B2B licenses in Sweden

6th June 2023 9:59 am GMT
MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has confirmed receipt of three B2B licenses from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

The new five-year licenses have been granted to the company’s in-house game studio Blue Guru Games, and two player account management (PAM) platforms.

"We welcome the introduction of B2B licenses, a decisive step towards mitigating the impact of key gaming software being simultaneously provided to licensed operators and unlicensed operators targeting Swedish players," said Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas Group.

"With the new regulations in force, it is now critical that authorities focus on those suppliers deliberately undermining the Swedish licensing system by facilitating unlicensed gaming."

In May, LeoVegas agreed a deal to acquire game developer Push Gaming, which has already been issued two B2B licenses in Sweden.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed at $40.76 per share in New York Monday.

