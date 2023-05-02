LeoVegas agrees acquisition of games developer Push Gaming

MGM Resorts’ LeoVegas subsidiary is looking to expand its content production capabilities through the acquisition of a majority stake in Push Gaming.

Push Gaming is a proprietary content provider that offers more than 30 online casino games to over 200 operators globally.

The proposed acquisition will give LeoVegas ownership of proprietary technologies, intellectual property, and development expertise to bolster content production and support plans for continued growth.

“The acquisition of Push Gaming by LeoVegas is consistent with our vision to expand MGM Resorts' digital gaming presence internationally to grow our capabilities and products over the next several years,” said Gary Fritz, president of MGM Resorts International Interactive.

“We are pleased to bring Push Gaming into our business as it brings a track record of developing games that are popular and have staying power in the industry as well as an exceptional management and operating team.”

The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and customary approvals.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Push Gaming to our extended family,” said LeoVegas chief executive Gustaf Hagman. “The management team at Push Gaming has had a phenomenal journey, quickly growing the company from a small start-up to a player with outstanding proprietary content and a strong customer base. We look forward to contributing to their continued success moving forward.”

Following completion of the transaction, Push Gaming’s 100+ employees will continue to operate under the existing management team.