Soft2Bet secures Greek B2B license

2nd August 2023 9:59 am GMT
iGaming platform provider and operator Soft2Bet has been granted a B2B supplier license in Greece.

The seven-year license from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) enables Soft2Bet to provide gaming and betting platform services, as well as its certified games, to licensed B2C operators in Greece’s regulated iGaming market.

This follows the company’s recent Greek B2C license approval and continues its recent expansion into regulated markets in Europe.

“Obtaining this license was a collaborative endeavor. Our interaction with the HGC exemplifies the best of partnerships,” said Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom. “This license is another testament to Soft2Bet’s commitment to expand to further markets and ensuring our continued growth.

“It represents a significant milestone in a series of remarkable achievements Soft2Bet has accomplished in recent months.”

