The minister for legal protection in the Netherlands has submitted data on the regulated gambling market to parliamentarians, ahead of a planned ban on untargeted gambling advertising.

The research by Kantar, which comprised an online panel of 2,534 respondents, shows that 57 per cent of adults of in the country participated in at least one form of gambling in the 12 months to June 2022.

Lotteries and scratch card games accounted for the bulk of gambling participation [...]