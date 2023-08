iGaming advertising in Ontario will no longer be allowed to feature athletes under updated rules from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The changes come into force in February 2024 and will strengthen gambling safeguards by prohibiting ads that feature athletes, as well as ads featuring celebrities who are likely to have an appeal to minors.

The new rules were first proposed in April and were subject to a public consultation.

“Children and youth are heavily [...]