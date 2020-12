The Kentucky Supreme Court has reinstated an $870m judgement against online poker operator PokerStars, which is now owned by Flutter Entertainment.

The case dates back to 2010, when the Commonwealth of Kentucky sought recovery of alleged losses by Kentucky residents who played real-money poker on PokerStars' website between 2006 and 2011.

Kentucky relied on a 200-year-old statute to seek recovery of the funds and calculated damages based on the gross loss of players without any reduction for [...]