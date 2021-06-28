This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PokerStars set for return to Switzerland

28th June 2021 9:27 am GMT
PokerStars
Evolution

PokerStars is returning to Switzerland after a two-year hiatus through a new partnership with Casino Davos.

PokerStars’ international network and tournaments will be available to players in Switzerland from July via PokerStars.ch and Casino777.ch, the online gaming site of Casino Davos.

The market re-entry follows PokerStars’ withdrawal from Switzerland in July 2019 due to the reregulation of the iGaming market, which restricted online gaming licenses to the country’s land-based casinos.

Players in Switzerland over the age of 18 will initially be able to play on PokerStars via a desktop client and Android mobile app, with an app for Apple mobile devices expected to follow soon after.

“The preparatory work for this launch has been going on for months,” said Robert Kocher, head of online gaming at Casino Davos. “All provisions of Swiss legislation must be complied with, for example with regard to player protection and money laundering prevention.

“To this end, we have worked closely with the supervisory authority, the Federal Gaming Board, carrying out operational tests to ensure compliance.”

The new online poker offering is expected to launch in July, with an exact launch date yet to be announced.

Shares in PokerStars parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.53 per cent lower at 13,545.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.

