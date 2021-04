The administrative court of Linköping, Sweden, has cleared Kindred Group subsidiary Spooniker of wrongdoing in its deposit limit dispute with national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

The operator was accused of circumventing Sweden’s Covid-related online casino deposit limit of SEK5,000 per week, which was introduced last year to prevent an increase in problem gambling due to prolonged periods of isolation due to the pandemic. The deposit limit applies only to online casino games and not to online sports [...]