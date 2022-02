The Norwegian Gambling Authority is hoping to coerce Kindred Group into withdrawing from the market with the threat of a daily fine in excess of €100,000.

Norway operates a state monopoly on gambling, with Norsk Tipping the only authorised provider of online casino gaming and betting.

The dispute with Kindred Group dates back to 2019, when the Norwegian Gambling Authority ordered the company to withdraw its Unibet, Maria Casino, Storspiller and Bingo brands from the market.

Kindred Group [...]