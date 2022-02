Gibraltar-licensed online gaming and betting operator Onisac, a part of the Mansion Group, has agreed an £850,000 regulatory settlement with the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner.

The settlement relates to historical anti-money laundering deficiencies within the operator’s international (Non-EU and UK) business, which were discovered during an onsite assessment of its due diligence procedures.

Following the assessment, the Gibraltar regulator concluded that Onisac’s internal controls fell below the required regulatory standards due to failures by previous senior management.

As part [...]