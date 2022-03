London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has been fined £9.4m by Britain’s Gambling Commission for social responsibility and money laundering failures.

The fine relates to failings in the operator’s historical safer gambling and anti-money laundering policies and procedures in the United Kingdom, which were discovered during the Commission’s compliance assessment that concluded in October 2020.

This marks the second time that 888 has faced enforcement action by the Commission, having agreed a £7.8m penalty package in [...]