The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has issued fines to all three of the state’s casinos for offering sports bets on an unauthorized event involving a Massachusetts collegiate team.

All three of the casinos’ retail sportsbooks were found to have offered wagering on an unauthorized event involving a Massachusetts collegiate team not involved in a collegiate tournament, which is prohibited under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 23N Section 3, MGC regulation 205 CMR 247.01(2)(a)(2).

Plainridge Park Casino (PPC) was [...]