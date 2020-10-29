This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FanDuel seals first MLS betting partnership with DC United

29th October 2020 7:30 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has agreed a multi-year partnership to become the exclusive sports betting sponsor of Major League Soccer club DC United.

The cornerstone of the partnership will see FanDuel open a retail sportsbook at Audi Field in 2021, pending licensing and regulatory approvals from the DC Lottery.

The deal marks the first sports betting partnership for FanDuel with a Major League Soccer team.

“DC United is looking forward to the opportunity of working with a first-rate operator in this new and exciting space,” said DC United chief strategy officer Sam Porter. “The FanDuel Sportsbook is best-in-class and we believe their expertise, technology, and product will provide our fans, guests at Audi Field, and the Buzzard Point neighborhood a full-slate of entertainment options.”

FanDuel Group CEO Matt King commented: “As we continue to expand our nationwide footprint, joining forces with one of the MLS’ most iconic clubs allows us to bring America’s #1 Sportsbook to the nation’s capital.

“We’re partnering with DC United to elevate the fan experience at Audi Field and bring the DMV area an in-person sports gaming experience other parts of the US have come to know and love from FanDuel.”

FanDuel currently has 12 retail sportsbooks in nine US states and provides mobile sports betting in seven states.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.37 per cent higher at 12,330.00 pence per share.

