Sportradar partners New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens

21st May 2021 7:34 am GMT
Sportradar
Playtech

Sportradar has agreed a strategic partnership with NFL teams the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens to help maximize the teams’ sports betting-related performance.

This first of its kind agreement with major US professional sports teams will see them leverage Sportradar's ad:s full service, data-driven marketing solution to enhance and refine their sponsorship and affiliate marketing strategies for legal sports betting partners.

Sportradar is delivering technology that will inform dynamic creative assets and produce data-driven content to be featured in programmatic advertising campaigns, in the interest of personalizing the fan experience and deepening the degree of engagement. This disruptive approach will also create efficiencies in sponsorship activations and increase the effectiveness of customer acquisition initiatives, the company said.

“Sportradar is thrilled to be working with the Jets and the Ravens on this strategic initiative in the ever-evolving US market,” said Mike Smith, head of advertising, US, at Sportradar.

“Legalized sports betting presents new and unique opportunities for teams, as well as betting operators, and the Jets and Ravens are taking a step in raising the value of their brands for their respective betting sponsors. Our end-to-end platform provides each team a number of levers they can pull to ensure they’re delivering a personalized experience based on their distinct fanbases, while maximizing their marketing investment.”

Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz added: “As we continue increasing our visibility in the world of sports betting and digital gaming, the Baltimore Ravens are honored to be among the first NFL teams to partner with an industry leader in Sportradar. Through its unmatched sports data intelligence, Sportradar provides an efficient and robust outlet for our partners to better engage with and cater to fans in this rapidly evolving industry.”

New York Jets vice president of business development and ventures, Jeff Fernandez, stated: “This innovative relationship with Sportradar will allow the New York Jets to optimize the overall performance of our legal sports betting partners, both inside and outside of our ecosystem.

“The ability to engage, acquire, convert and retain customers in this super competitive and rapidly growing space is of the highest priority for operators. Sportradar’s proprietary technology and expertise in reaching sports bettors via predictive analytics will be extraordinarily valuable to Official LSB Sponsors of the Jets.” 

