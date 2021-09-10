Fubo Sportbook signs first sponsorship deal in the US

FuboTV's sports betting arm Fubo Sportbook has agreed its first professional sport sponsorship deal with the New York Jets.

The multi-year agreement centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, which will also feature the first authorized mobile sports betting lounge at the stadium in New Jersey.

In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will serve as the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and becomes the team’s first sports betting partner to leverage the Jets’ new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.

“This partnership with Fubo Sportsbook is another major step for the New York Jets in our journey to prioritize engagement with our fan base, including the enhancement of their overall stadium experience on game day,” said Jets vice president of business development and ventures Jeff Fernandez. “With Fubo Sportsbook, Jets fans will be treated to their innovative mobile viewing and wagering platform, which will be brought to life at the dynamic new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge.”

Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera commented: “The New York Jets is a leading sports organization with a strong base of enthusiastic and loyal fans and we strongly believe in the future success of the team. We are excited to be their partner in offering this community a truly unique sports betting and entertainment experience.

“The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to meet the increased demand for interactivity by integrating real-time sports streaming with personalized wagering experiences. The Fubo Sportsbook will also have the ability to leverage first-party data to understand viewing preferences and provide relevant bet recommendations.”

Shares in Fubo Gaming parent FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) closed 2.54 per cent higher at $29.10 per share in New York Thursday.