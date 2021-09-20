Caesars adds sportsbook to Indianapolis Colts partnership

US casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment has expanded its partnership with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The new multi-year agreement expands upon the Colts’ existing partnerships with Caesars’ two casino properties in Indiana, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, and will see the newly-launched Caesars Sportsbook receive additional marketing and sponsorship assets.

This includes naming rights to Lucas Oil Stadium's South Gate, which now becomes Caesars South Gate, and the opening of a Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at the former Blue Room.

Caesars Sportsbook will also sponsor the free-to-play Pick 6 predictor game on the Colts mobile app, with correct picks rewarded with weekly prizes and a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars resort.

“We've been a proud partner with Caesars properties in Indiana for some time now, but this new partnership expands our ability to offer Colts fans a truly unique experience, whether at Lucas Oil Stadium or watching from home on gameday,” said Colts chief sales & marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick.

Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren added: “Expanding our sponsorship with the Colts to serve as their premier sports betting partner and only casino partner is an exciting step in our longstanding relationship.

“Indiana has been a special place for our company, and we know how passionate these great sports fans are for their home team. Caesars will continue to push for innovation to bring the best in sports experiences, both in-person and on mobile, to the Hoosier State through Caesars Sportsbook and our partnership with the NFL.”

