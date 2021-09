France’s gambling regulator L'Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has opened a public consultation on the advertising practices of licensed gaming operators following a spike in advertising during this summer’s Euro 2020.

The regulator said that the French online gaming market is tightly controlled because “gambling carries significant risks of falling into debt, as well as gambling addition and isolation issues”.

“This is the reason why it must remain a recreational and measured practice,” said the ANJ. “However, [...]