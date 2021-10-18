Betway partners the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks

Super Group-owned online bookmaker Betway has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

The agreement designates Betway as the official and exclusive partner of the Dallas Mavericks and gives the operator branding rights around the court at American Airlines Centre.

“Continuing the growth of the Betway brand in the US, we’re delighted to be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The Mavs are a globally recognised team that will help promote the Betway name around the world.

“We are excited to be showcased to their amazing fanbase whose loyal support helped the Mavs achieve the outstanding record for the longest run of sold-out games in major league sports.”

Dallas Mavericks senior vice president of corporate sponsorships Ryan Mackey added: “Betway has been a phenomenal partner from the beginning, working with us to navigate this industry in a state where there are still many uncertainties yet potential for massive growth. We look forward to providing tremendous value to both Betway and our fans.”

The announcement follows Betway’s deals with five other NBA franchises this year, the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors