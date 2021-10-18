This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Betway partners the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks

18th October 2021 7:38 am GMT
Betway
Playtech

Super Group-owned online bookmaker Betway has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

The agreement designates Betway as the official and exclusive partner of the Dallas Mavericks and gives the operator branding rights around the court at American Airlines Centre.

“Continuing the growth of the Betway brand in the US, we’re delighted to be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The Mavs are a globally recognised team that will help promote the Betway name around the world.

“We are excited to be showcased to their amazing fanbase whose loyal support helped the Mavs achieve the outstanding record for the longest run of sold-out games in major league sports.”

Dallas Mavericks senior vice president of corporate sponsorships Ryan Mackey added: “Betway has been a phenomenal partner from the beginning, working with us to navigate this industry in a state where there are still many uncertainties yet potential for massive growth. We look forward to providing tremendous value to both Betway and our fans.”

The announcement follows Betway’s deals with five other NBA franchises this year, the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors

Related Tags
Betway Dallas Mavericks NBA Sports Betting Super Group Texas United States
Related Articles

BGC unveils new ‘Take Time To Think’ safer gambling campaign

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $355.4m in September

Simon Reynolds replaces Roger Parkes as GAMSTOP director

Betway partners Stockholm Open tennis tournament

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Authentic Gaming goes live in South Africa with Betway

Evolution expands Betway partnership to the United States

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

Betway signs Atlético de Madrid betting partnership

Irish bookmakers commit to credit card ban and advertising restrictions

Betway leads Super Group to first half revenue of $762.6m

Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt