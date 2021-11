Creative copywriting by an 888 affiliate has landed the operator in trouble with the UK Advertising Standards Authority.

The advertorial for 888’s 777.com was published in June on betterdeals.live, a clickbait site operated by California-based medium.vc.

The ad featured the headline “This is a Slot Machine App You Should be Playing in 2021”, and stated that a player had recently won the progressive jackpot using the free spins on the 777.com Slots app.

The ad also featured a [...]