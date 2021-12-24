This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Olympique de Marseille extends JBO Asia betting partnership

24th December 2021 8:30 am GMT

Asia-facing sportsbook operator JBO has agreed an extension to its official betting partnership with French Ligue 1 football club Olympique de Marseille.

JBO's ongoing collaboration with Olympique de Marseille (OM) provides marketing and customer activation opportunities across Asia as the French club positions itself for a return to the Champions League next year.

“JBO has harnessed a suite of well-positioned international betting partnerships to drive awareness and participation around our progressive brand values across both mature and developing Asian territories - and this ongoing collaboration with OM is a firm tent-pole in our home camp,” said a JBO spokesperson. 

“We’re always looking for ways to engage with our customers across digital channels and OM know how to inspire and deploy natural fan enthusiasm.”

OM chief marketing & revenue officer Nathalie Nénon-Zimmermann added: “We’re thrilled to continue our adventure with JBO as our Official Asia Betting Partner. It’s a brand which perfectly aligns with OM’s history and continued success. We share similarly-aligned values around the game for securing our goals in the most dynamic way possible.

“We look forward to bringing some top-class content and activity to Asian markets where our signature style can help fans find new and deeper ways in which to interact with the elite football they’ve come to expect from OM.”

