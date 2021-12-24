BK8 named new official betting partner of Huddersfield Town

Asian betting operator BK8 has been named as the official betting Partner of English Championship football club Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

BK8 was founded in 2014 to serve the Asian market and is now targeting expansion into other territories, with the betting partnership with Huddersfield giving the operator prominent brand exposure across a range of club assets.

This includes match day perimeter board advertising and branding on non-match day training kits.

Huddersfield Town join the likes of La Liga football clubs Valencia CF, Athletic Club de Bilbao, Villarreal CF, RCD Mallorca and Elche Club de Fútbol in establishing a partnership with BK8 this season.

“We have spent a lot of time speaking to BK8 in order to understand their values,” said Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin.

“We’ve come to know the central team at BK8, and how they want to operate as a company. BK8 have made a lot of positive moves in recent months and their work with former England footballer Kelly Smith and her charity bears testimony to their efforts.

“We’re confident that they have acted positively and will continue to contribute to grassroots football. Therefore, we are glad to enter into this partnership with BK8 which potentially could grow in the coming years.”

BK8 European managing director, Michael Gatt, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have partner with Huddersfield Town as their Official Global Betting Partner and we are thrilled that they have been able to see the positive changes we have made as a brand in recent months to make this possible.”

Outlast Sports CEO, Salauddin Sinnakandu, who brokered the collaboration for BK8, added: “After the La Liga and Kelly Smith activations we put in place, this deal is very much the next phase of the brand’s strategy to engage in the football market in the UK. Being part of that community, specifically in Europe and Asia, will be the focus in the coming months.”