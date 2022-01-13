FanDuel extends betting partnership with PGA Tour

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand has secured a three-year extension to continue to serve as an official betting operator of the PGA Tour through to the end of 2024.

The extension of the content and marketing relationship will allow FanDuel and the PGA Tour to collaborate on odds-based content delivery to fans via the Tour’s social media channels.

"FanDuel is a market leader in the United States and we look forward to extending our relationship in the sports betting space for three more years," said PGA Tour senior vice president of media and gaming Norb Gambuzza. "FanDuel continues to see incredible growth in its golf products and is poised for additional growth through its partnership with Jordan Spieth.

“Integrating FanDuel’s odds into our social content provides relevant storylines and up-to-date betting information for fans who want to get involved in sports betting in our sport."

As part of the official betting operator program, FanDuel will have the right to use PGA Tour marks and advertise within Tour media and Tour partner platforms in the United States, alongside content rights allowing FanDuel to create betting programming and to distribute highlights.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the PGA Tour, a partnership that has been one of our most innovative and groundbreaking since its inception," said FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. “We value the Tour’s willingness to be a first mover in bringing new features like real-time highlights into our app which enhance the entertainment experience for the Tour’s passionate fans.”