BetRivers expands Louisiana presence with New Orleans Pelicans partnership

Rush Street Interactive's BetRivers Sportsbook has been unveiled as an official partner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

The agreement will see BetRivers benefit from branding throughout the team's Smoothie King Center, with the Chairman's Club rebranded as the BetRivers Chairman Lounge and updated with live odds boards.

"The Pelicans partnership and BetRivers Chairman Lounge is an RSI investment to enhance fans' watching and wagering experiences inside the Smoothie King Center, as well as to emphasise our commitment to Louisiana sports throughout the state," said RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz.

"We are thrilled to have our BetRivers sportsbook in the Bayou State and are proud to be the official partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, with its core of young, talented players and exciting future."

New Orleans Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha said: ”New Orleans and Louisiana are home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and it was important for us to partner with an online sportsbook such as BetRivers that delivers the high-quality experience that these fans expect and deserve. We appreciate the support of RSI and BetRivers and look forward to their increased presence in the Smoothie King Center."

BetRivers has also named two Louisiana natives as brand ambassadors with the appointment of former NFL players Brandon Stokley and Jimmy Ott.

"We are excited to establish such strong local partnerships in Louisiana," added Schwartz. "We have a commitment to our sports betting enthusiasts to provide hometown sportsbooks with valuable and entertaining analysis from talent known locally, and we will continue to do that by building partnerships within each market where we have online sportsbooks."

BetRivers went live with its mobile sportsbook offering in Louisiana on 28 January.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 2.06 per cent lower at $10.91 per share in New York Thursday.