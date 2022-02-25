This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Caesars Sportsbook partners Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Ohio sports betting launch

25th February 2022 9:18 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment has agreed a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Caesars Sportsbook named Official Sports Betting Partner and Caesars Entertainment the Official Casino Partner of the NBA team. 

This partnership includes plans to open a retail sportsbook at street level inside the Northwest Atrium area of the Cavaliers' home venue, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We're ready to welcome Ohio sports fans into the Caesars Sportsbook Empire, while also making history with our second sportsbook at an NBA arena," said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. "Building upon our already established roots with Scioto Downs in Columbus, we're excited to announce our partnership with the Cavaliers at an exciting time in their franchise's history. As we prepare to launch sports betting in Ohio later this year, this wide-ranging partnership enables us to connect with the Cavs' passionate and highly engaged fanbase. Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a first-class venue providing an exciting atmosphere for sports betting and more."

Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have betting windows for cash wagering and combine custom VIP and hospitality experiences for Caesars Rewards members.

The planned sportsbook would be open year-round on both event and non-event days, serving ticketed and unticketed customers, with the venue expected to open by the end of 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook will also benefit from the use of official Cleveland Cavaliers logos and marks, as well as branding across broadcast and digital properties, and on TV-visible in-game signage.

This marks the second sports and gaming partnership of the year for the Cavaliers, who named Fubo Gaming as an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the team earlier this month, with plans to also open a Fubo Sportbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) gained 7.59 per cent to close at $84.65 per share in New York Thursday.

