FuboTV’s sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming is looking to enter Ohio's regulated sports betting market as an official partner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fubo is already involved in a marketing partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now plans to offer sports betting as an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the team, subject to regulatory approval.

The company also plans to open a 3,000 sq. ft. Fubo Sportsbook lounge inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where [...]