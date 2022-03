The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced new standards for iGaming marketing and advertising ahead of the opening of the regulated market on April 4.

Over the past year, AGCO has completed extensive consultations and established a regulatory framework to ensure Ontario’s iGaming market achieves high standards in critical areas such as responsible gambling, protection of minors, and game integrity.

The expectations for appropriate operator conduct in the new market have been outlined in [...]