Toronto-based NorthStar Gaming has named Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black as a brand ambassador for its soon to launch NorthStar Bets brand.

Black will provide sports commentary across NorthStar Bets' social channels and betting platform when it launches in Ontario's regulating iGaming market.

Black spent the majority of his career at Bell Media, where he was a play-by-play announcer for the Canadian Football League (CFL), Toronto Blue Jays and host of Toronto Raptors broadcasts. He has also provided [...]