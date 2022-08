A coalition of five provincial lottery operators in Canada are calling on the federal government to work with the provinces and regulators to protect Canadians from illegal online gambling sites operating across Canada.

Lottery operators in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces say that the rise in unlicensed gambling is driven by these operators advertising mirror "free-to-play" websites across all forms of media, in particular, during popular live sporting events.

These nationally aired [...]