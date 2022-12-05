This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PokerStars agrees sponsorship deal with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

5th December 2022 9:25 am GMT

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has become an official sponsor of Michigan-based ice hockey team, the Detroit Red Wings.

The multi-year partnership marks the first sponsorship deal in the US since PokerStars re-entered the market, and will feature user rewards such as signed memorabilia, merchandise and tickets, in addition to engaging fan opportunities and experiences.

Red Wings fans will also be able to see the iconic Winged Wheel logo included on PokerStars’ marketing materials, while PokerStars will be prominently featured during home games at Little Caesars Arena.

“We are extremely proud and excited to build a long-term relationship with such an iconic NHL team as the Red Wings,” said PokerStars US managing director Severin Rasset. “Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering epic experiences for our PokerStars community, expanding on what we can offer our Michigan based players, as well as those across the rest of the US.”

Chris McGowan, president and CEO of Red Wings owner Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, added: “This is a partnership that our fans, especially poker players, will really enjoy. It’s great to see PokerStars’ branding on the ice-level at Little Caesars Arena, and we’re very appreciative of their support.”

Shares in PokerStars parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally higher by 0.29 per cent at 12,065.00 pence per share in London earlier Monday.

