The Ohio Casino Control Commission is seeking a $150,000 fine from three licensed sportsbook operators for violating the state’s sports betting advertising rules.

The state gambling regulator intends to take administrative action after issuing Notices of Violation against BetMGM, American Wagering (Caesars) and Crown OH Gaming (DraftKings) for violations of Ohio law and administrative rules pertaining to advertising and promotions.

According to the Commission, the three operators all ran sports betting advertisements on several platforms that violated [...]