Gaming Intelligence
Stake agrees title sponsorship with Alfa Romeo F1 Racing Team

30th January 2023 9:26 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Stake.com has sealed a record title sponsorship deal with the Alfa Romeo F1 Racing Team.

The multi-year partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will see the gaming operator create a calendar of worldwide experiences and events alongside the F1 calendar.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake becomes the latest sports brand to join Stake’s portfolio of sponsorship deals, which includes the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, Everton FC, UFC, and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero.

“We welcome Stake as a new co-title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both,” said Sauber Group managing director and Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi. “Formula One has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer.

“We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation programme that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

Stake co-founder Bijan Tehrani commented: “We could not be more thrilled to join a legendary F1 team that shares with us the same ambitions of growth and success. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will expand our opportunities for fan engagement through brand integration and activation.

“We are fully committed to enhancing race weekends by creating unique experiences for all Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake fans, growing audience engagement in the digital arena.”

The 2023 Formula 1 season features 23 races and begins in Bahrain in March.

