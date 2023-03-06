FanDuel agrees expanded MLB partnership ahead of new season

Flutter Entertainment-owned sports betting brand FanDuel has agreed a new multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Having worked with MLB as an authorized gaming operator since 2019, FanDuel will now serve as a co-exclusive official sports betting partner for the new baseball season, which begins at the end of this month.

The agreement will enable the operator to use official MLB branding and category designations in its products, including FanDuel Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy and FanDuel Faceoff platforms, as well as in marketing campaigns.

Starting this season, FanDuel will also stream MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day on the FanDuel sportsbook app and OTT platform FanDuel+. The operator will also have the right to use highlights in product and as part of original programming on FanDuel TV.

“As one of the top sportsbooks in America, FanDuel has been an industry leader in innovative fan engagement opportunities while also reminding them of the importance of doing it responsibly,” said MLB executive vice president, media and business development Kenny Gersh. “These key priorities of unique fan engagement and responsible gambling align with our focus from the league level and make FanDuel a natural partner to collaborate with as an official sports betting partner.”

“The baseball fan is one of the most engaged in all of sports, which is why we’re delighted to be the new sports betting partner of Major League Baseball,” said FanDuel Group president Christian Genetski. “Our team is eager to showcase FanDuel in nationally broadcast MLB games and help enhance game narratives and bring America’s Pastime directly into our mobile app and OTT platform for fans to watch and wager.

“We’re also very excited about the opportunity to work together with MLB on new betting product innovations that will give customers the opportunity to enhance their experience on every pitch from March until October.”

Shares in FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 2.21 per cent higher at 13,655.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.