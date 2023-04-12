FanDuel features Charles Barkley in latest campaign

Flutter Entertainment-owned sports betting brand FanDuel is launching a new advertising campaign featuring NBA legend Charles Barkley.

The new “Think like a player” ad shows a younger Barkley encouraging FanDuel users to “think like a player” when placing wagers on the platform, recruiting his younger self to help fans create Same Game Parlays on their favourite players.

The ad will be aired during the NBA playoffs and FanDuel will offer customers unique betting markets on the event, as well as a special signup deal for new customers.

"We're excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles," said FanDuel executive vice president of marketing Andrew Sneyd. "This campaign will not only cement FanDuel's place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we're reaching our target audience in unique ways."

The spots featuring Barkley will kick off during the play-in tournament, airing throughout the conference finals, with the final spot going live during the finals.

Barkley has served as an ambassador for FanDuel since December 2020.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.85 per cent lower at 15,080.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.