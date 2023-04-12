This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger

FanDuel features Charles Barkley in latest campaign

12th April 2023 8:18 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
playtech

Flutter Entertainment-owned sports betting brand FanDuel is launching a new advertising campaign featuring NBA legend Charles Barkley.

The new “Think like a player” ad shows a younger Barkley encouraging FanDuel users to “think like a player” when placing wagers on the platform, recruiting his younger self to help fans create Same Game Parlays on their favourite players.

The ad will be aired during the NBA playoffs and FanDuel will offer customers unique betting markets on the event, as well as a special signup deal for new customers.

"We're excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles," said FanDuel executive vice president of marketing Andrew Sneyd. "This campaign will not only cement FanDuel's place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we're reaching our target audience in unique ways."

The spots featuring Barkley will kick off during the play-in tournament, airing throughout the conference finals, with the final spot going live during the finals.

Barkley has served as an ambassador for FanDuel since December 2020.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.85 per cent lower at 15,080.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Basketball FanDuel Flutter Entertainment NBA Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

New York mobile betting surpassed $5 billion in Q1 2023

Wyoming sports wagering rises 13% in February

Washington DC sports wagers fall 23% in February

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

Arizona sports handle rises 5% in January

West Virginia iGaming and sports wagers surpass $400m in February

Maryland gambling regulator approves three sports betting applicants

Michigan online betting and iGaming handle grows to $170.8m in February

Connecticut betting and iGaming handle grows 20% in February

Illinois online sports handle hits $1bn in January

New York mobile sports wagering falls 4% in February

Arizona sports wagers hit $6bn in 2022

Mobile continues to dominate as Maryland sports wagers top $339m in February

Iowa sports wagers drop 10% in February

Indiana records 13% decline in February sports betting handle

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
digitain
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger