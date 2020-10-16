Solitics enhances real-time marketing automation platform

Solitics has enhanced its data management and real-time marketing automation platform through a new integration with communication solutions provider Dynamic Messaging.

The integration will allow Solitics to provide operator partners such as Codere, Progressplay, Baum Bet and Delasport with automated voice calls that can be sent in real time.

“We are always striving to improve our platform and are constantly adding new capabilities in order to grant our customers the most cutting-edge advantages,” said Solitics founder and CEO Tomer Baumel.

“Now thanks to our recent integration with Dynamic Messaging, our customers can combine an additional channel as part of their efforts to provide their end users with the most personalized experience in real time based on all their data.”

Dynamic Messaging director Oliver Gee added: “We are excited to be collaborating with a company that has a similar ideology, and whose focus is on improving customer relationships and experiences through the use of technology.

“Solitics sees the power of our Voice & SMS solutions and the emphasis we put on being able to deliver robust and personalised solutions to their clients so seamlessly.”