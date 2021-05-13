This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Solutions adds Optimove CRM to PAM platform

13th May 2021 8:22 am GMT

Pragmatic Solutions has strengthened its iGaming Player Account Management platform with the integration of Optimove's CRM Marketing Hub.

The integration will enable Pragmatic Solutions' operator partners to conduct realtime player marketing campaigns to accelerate growth and maximize player lifetime value.

“We are very excited to have formalized our integration with Pragmatic Solutions,” said VP Revenue EMEA at Optimove, Moshe Demri. “Operators looking to grow through their existing players, require their technology ecosystems to be seamlessly integrated in order to provide personalized experiences across channels. We are confident that joint clients will continuously win their players’ trust, maximizing loyalty, retention, and ultimately, lifetime value.”

Beyond the real-time data integration between Pragmatic Solutions’ platform and Optimove, operators will also be able to leverage Optimail, Optimove’s native email service for marketing and transactional emails, as well as a purpose-built bonus system.

Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, commented: “Optimove’s track record of empowering operators to scale their CRM Marketing operations is unparalleled. Operators using our joint solution will have access to a best-in-class solution, making this integration an important step in our mission to deliver a modern, open, and scalable platform capable of meeting all the needs of iGaming operators.”

