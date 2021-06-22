32Red signs up to Fast Track CRM

Kindred Group’s 32Red brand has gone live with Fast Track's customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

The collaboration with Fast Track gives 32Red greater flexibility in managing campaigns and access to real-time data and automation capabilities to display relevant dynamic content and create a personalized experience at scale.

Kindred Group head of UK customer marketing, Mike Kirwan, said: “Fast Track’s flexibility has allowed us to build the platform we needed to execute on our vision for player engagement. We are looking forward to making use of all the capabilities and customisations we have worked on with the Fast Track team, as well as continuing to collaborate on new ideas and features.”

Fast Track chief commercial officer Jean-Luc Ferrière added: “We see any new integration as a collaboration between us and our new partner. Working with 32Red has been a great example of how that strong sense of partnership can benefit everyone involved. We have been really impressed by the creative-thinking that has shaped their implementation, and it has been fantastic to work with the 32Red team so far.”

