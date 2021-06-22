This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

32Red signs up to Fast Track CRM

22nd June 2021 9:39 am GMT

Kindred Group’s 32Red brand has gone live with Fast Track's customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

The collaboration with Fast Track gives 32Red greater flexibility in managing campaigns and access to real-time data and automation capabilities to display relevant dynamic content and create a personalized experience at scale.

Kindred Group head of UK customer marketing, Mike Kirwan, said: “Fast Track’s flexibility has allowed us to build the platform we needed to execute on our vision for player engagement. We are looking forward to making use of all the capabilities and customisations we have worked on with the Fast Track team, as well as continuing to collaborate on new ideas and features.”

Fast Track chief commercial officer Jean-Luc Ferrière added: “We see any new integration as a collaboration between us and our new partner. Working with 32Red has been a great example of how that strong sense of partnership can benefit everyone involved. We have been really impressed by the creative-thinking that has shaped their implementation, and it has been fantastic to work with the 32Red team so far.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.42 per cent lower at SEK135.65 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
32Red CRM Fast Track iGaming Kindred Group Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Relax Gaming to create exclusive LGBTQ+ avatars for Kindred players

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

Swedish court clears Betsson and halves Kindred fine

Kindred supports launch of Bettor Time safer gambling app

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino for Unibet

Lottoland names Jon Hale as chief financial officer

32Red agrees extension to Middlesbrough FC sponsorship

Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

Pragmatic Play and 32Red agree long-term partnership

Ohio lawmakers to consider sports betting and iLottery

32Red commits to Rangers FC sponsorship

Pala Interactive expands into 6th US state with Unibet launch in Virginia

Kindred Group posts strong profit growth in Q1 2021

Unibet launches Watch&Bet live streaming player

Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution